Pro14: Ulster v Dragons (Fri)

Ulster's Henry Speight will make his first appearance since his dramatic late try against Cheetahs in September

Guinness Pro14: Ulster v Dragons Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 26 October Kick-off: 19:55 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and BBC Sport website; updates, report and reaction on BBC Sport website

Henry Speight and Rob Herring have recovered from injury to feature in Ulster's Pro14 match against Dragons.

Australia wing Speight joins full-back Michael Lowry, 20, and debutant Robert Baloucoune, 21, in a new-look Ulster back three with Herring on the bench.

Fly-half Jason Tovey will start for Dragons after re-joining the club for a third spell as injury cover for Arwel Robson and Gavin Henson.

Dragons are sixth in Conference B with Ulster just one spot above them.

Tovey's inclusion is one of 10 changes made by Dragons head coach Bernard Jackman with left-wing Will Talbot-Davies set to make his first Pro14 start while Dafydd Howells and Adam Warren also return to the backline.

Among the six changes to the Dragons pack is a first appearance of the season for number eight Harri Keddie, who forms a new-look back row with Huw Taylor and Nic Cudd.

Hooker Herring (toe) and Speight (knee) have not played since Ulster's draw against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein in round four.

Herring, who has been included in Ireland's November series squad, will be joined among the replacements by fellow front-row forwards Andy Warwick and Tom O'Toole while winger Craig Gilroy also drops to the bench after starting the European Champions Cup defeat by Racing 92 in Paris.

Ireland captain Rory Best will lead the Ulster team at hooker while Sean Reidy, Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee will form an all-international back row unit with fly-half Johnny McPhillips set to make his first start of the campaign.

Ulster: Lowry; Baloucoune, Addison, McCloskey, Speight; McPhillips, Shanahan; O'Sullivan, Best (capt), Moore; Henderson, Treadwell; Reidy, Murphy, Coetzee

Replacements: Herring, Warwick, O'Toole, O'Connor, Jones, Stewart, Kernohan, Gilroy

Dragons: J Williams; Howells, Warren, Sage, Talbot-Davies; Tovey, R Williams; Harris, Hibbard (capt), Fairbrother; Screech, Evans; Taylor, Cudd, Keddie

Replacements: Lawrence, Jarvis, Bevington, Davies, Basham, Knoyle, Dixon, Kirchner