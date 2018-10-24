Michele Campagnaro: Exeter Chiefs agree to release Italy centre

Michele Campagnaro has played 34 Tests for Italy

Exeter have agreed to release Italy centre Michele Campagnaro.

He has scored nine tries in 27 matches since joining from Benetton in the summer of 2015 and helped the club win the Premiership title in 2016-17.

The 25-year-old could make his final appearance when they play Newcastle in the Premiership Rugby Cup at the weekend, before leaving on 31 October.

Campagnaro will captain his country for the first time when they face Ireland in New York on 3 November.