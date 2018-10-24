Jarrod Evans is 'something different' for Wales says Blues coach

Jarrod Evans previously played for Pontypridd RFC

Pro 14, Toyota Cheetahs v Cardiff Blues Date: Saturday 27 October Time: 18:15 BST Venue: Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein Coverage: Live on S4C; score updates and report on BBC Sport website

Cardiff Blues coach John Mulvihill says uncapped fly-half Jarrod Evans can offer something different for Wales after a late call-up.

Evans and Gareth Anscombe could both feature against Scotland on 3 November if Rhys Patchell remains unfit.

"He's a bit different, he's not a safe conservative type, he'll roll the dice and that's what the Wales back-line needs," said Mulvihill.

Steve Shingler will start for the Blues in the Pro14 against Cheetahs.

Evans, 22, was added to the Wales squad with Northampton's Dan Biggar unavailable for the Scotland game, and Scarlets' Patchell having missed two rounds of European Champions Cup action following a head knock.

"Jarrod's a great kid, he deserves his chance, he works very hard on and off the field and thinks a lot about his game," enthused Mulvihill.

"I think Gareth will start at ten (against Scotland), he's in amazing form at the moment and we hope both boys can contribute to a Welsh win."

Australian Mulvihill, who is in his first season in Welsh rugby, hopes Wales will use Evans and Anscombe in partnership in a dual fly-half/full-back play-maker system which has proved successful for the region.

A brief experiment with Owen Williams as a second play-maker at centre in autumn 2017 was not pursued.

"The Aussies and the Kiwis have done that for quite a while, Warren (Gatland)'s got his way he wants to play, leading into the World Cup," he said.

"Towards the end of last year they changed it up and moved the ball quite well, so it'll be interesting to see what their tactics are going into this Autumn series.

"I'm hopeful we'll see a bright Welsh team throwing the ball around a bit more than they used to."

The absence of Evans and Anscombe from Cardiff Blues' trip to South Africa will mean a chance for Shingler, who has not started a match this season, while full-back/wing Dan Fish will act as back-up.

"He (Shingler) is really looking forward to it, we had a brutal discussion a few months ago about where he was behind Jarrod and Gareth," Mulvihill said.

"He was aware this time of the year would be his and it's up to him to put his hand up to be selected every week going forward.

"We're in a good position having three tens, Steven's a good reader of the game, he takes the ball to the line and he's got a longer kick which is probably what we need."

Scrum-half Tomos Williams, prop Dillon Lewis and flanker Ellis Jenkins are the other players missing on Wales duties.

Back-rower Josh Navidi, who missed out on the Wales squad because of a knee injury, is due back in action in late November and may be fit if required for Wales against South Africa.

Cardiff Blues will face the Cheetahs in their mainly white away kit, with the home team in their bright orange shirts, avoiding any recurrence of the colour clash which marred their all-blue match-up with Glasgow Warriors.

Their opponents are without a Pro14 win this season, although they did fight out a high-scoring draw at home to Ulster.