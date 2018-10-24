Three uncapped players in Ireland squad for November internationals

Ulster utility back Will Addison has played for England Under-20s

Uncapped players Ross Byrne, Will Addison and Sam Arnold have been named in a 42-man Ireland squad for the four-Test November international series.

Ulster utility back Addison has impressed since moving from Sale while fly-half Byrne was part of the squad which toured Australia in the summer.

Scrum-half Conor Murray is an injury absentee but his Munster team-mate Arnold receives a call-up.

Ireland play Italy in Chicago then host Argentina, New Zealand and the USA.

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt is expected to rotate heavily and several regular starters are set to be left at home as the rest of the squad travel to Soldier Field to face the Italians on 3 November.

A number of key men will then return to face Argentina on 10 November and for the clash of the world's top two a week later, before the fringe players are given another opportunity to impress against the USA Eagles on 24 November.

Addison offers 'flexibility'

Addison joined the Ireland squad for training in Melbourne during Ireland's summer tour which saw Schmidt's side emerge 2-1 victors over the Wallabies in the Test series.

The 26-year-old was also part of a 50-strong training squad at Carton House in August and is one of three Irish-qualified English players brought into the Irish provinces this summer, along with Ulster team-mate Billy Burns and Munster full-back Mike Haley.

Addison's flexibility in being able to cover a range of key positions could count in his favour as competition for places hots up with less than a year to go until the 2019 World Cup.

Only 31 players can travel to Japan and after the autumn internationals Ireland have five Six Nations games and four World Cup warm-ups to fine tune their plans as they target a first-ever semi-final appearance in the premier tournament in world rugby.

Conor Murray has not played since Ireland's 20-16 deciding Test win over Australia in Sydney in June

Murray seldom missing

Murray has not played for four months since the last Test in Sydney because of a neck injury but recently agreed a new deal to remain with Munster and Ireland until 2022.

The scrum-half has rarely missed a game under Schmidt and his presence is key to the New Zealander's gameplan but Kieran Marmion, Luke McGrath and John Cooney all have creditable claims for the number nine shirt in his absence.

Marmion and Cooney both toured Australia but McGrath is restored to the squad after missing out for the trip 'Down Under'.

Leinster full-back Byrne was an unused replacement in the third Test while Ulster hooker Best has been short of game-time since recovering from the hamstring injury which kept him out of the trip to Australia.

Dan Leavy and Sean O'Brien also need games after injury-disrupted starts to the season.

Joey Carbery is a likely starter against Italy and the United States with Connacht forwards Finlay Bealham and Quinn Roux and Munster pair Darren Sweetnam and Dave Kilcoyne rewarded for their early-season from by inclusion in the squad.

Ireland squad for November internationals

Backs: R Kearney (Leinster), W Addison (Ulster), A Conway (Munster), D Sweetnam (Munster), K Earls (Munster), J Larmour (Leinster), J Stockdale (Ulster), R Henshaw (Leinster), G Ringrose (Leinster), B Aki (Connacht), S Arnold (Munster), S McCloskey (Ulster), J Sexton (Leinster), R Byrne (Leinster), J Carbery (Munster), K Marmion (Connacht), J Cooney (Ulster), L McGrath (Leinster).

Forwards: C Healy (Leinster), J McGrath (Leinster), D Kilcoyne (Munster), N Scannell (Munster), R Best (Capt, Ulster), S Cronin (Leinster), R Herring (Ulster), T Furlong (Leinster), A Porter (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht), John Ryan (Munster), James Ryan (Leinster), I Henderson (Ulster), D Toner (Leinster), Q Roux (Connacht), T Beirne (Munster), P O'Mahony (Munster), S O'Brien (Leinster), D Leavy (Leinster), J Conan (Leinster), R Ruddock (Leinster), CJ Stander (Munster), J van der Flier (Leinster), J Murphy (Ulster).