Pro14: Ospreys v Connacht (Fri)

Dan Lydiate made the last of his 62 Wales appearances in December 2017 as they beat South Africa 24-22

Guinness Pro14: Ospreys v Connacht Venue: Brewery Field, Bridgend Date: Friday, 26 October Kick-off: 20:05 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app

Ospreys will have Wales flanker Dan Lydiate available for the Pro14 visit of Connacht on Friday.

Lydiate is the only member of Wales' autumn international squad to be released back to the regions this weekend.

The back-rower has not played since the victory over Zebre on 29 September. after picking up a shoulder injury.

Wales are currently preparing for their opening match against Scotland on 3 November at the Principality Stadium.

Lydiate will link back up with the squad on Monday, 29 October.