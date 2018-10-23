Brian Alainu'uese: Glasgow Warriors allow lock to join Toulon
Lock Brian Alainu'uese will join French Top 14 side Toulon after being released from his Glasgow Warriors contract.
The 24-year-old made 22 appearances for Glasgow, but has not featured this year due to a series of injuries.
The New Zealand-born Samoa Under-20 international leaves seven months before his contract expires having spent two years at Scotstoun.
"It's a decision that's in the best interest of both the player and the club," head coach Dave Rennie said.
"Brian's had a number of injuries and we've not been able to play him as often as we would have liked, but he's a good man, is very popular, and will be missed."