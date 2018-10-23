Henry Pyrgos hopes Edinburgh switch can boost Scotland chances

Henry Pyrgos featured as a replacement in all three of last season's autumn internationals

Henry Pyrgos aims to build on his fresh start with Edinburgh with a return to Gregor Townsend's Scotland line-up.

The scrum-half, 29, did not feature in the Six Nations or on this year's summer tour as his eight-year stint at Glasgow Warriors came to a close.

But good form with his new club has earned him a recall to the 40-strong squad for the autumn Tests.

"Every Scottish-qualified player wants to play for Scotland and I'm no different," said Pyrgos.

"Mine is a really competitive position but I'm just trying to play as well as I can week on week and if I can get an opportunity to play for Scotland that would be amazing.

"Was improving my chances of playing for Scotland behind the decision to move in the summer? Yes, partly.

"It was competitive at Glasgow and I wasn't playing as much as I wanted to and needed to."

Scotland open with a trip to Wales on 3 November before hosting Fiji, South Africa and Argentina on the following Saturdays.

Pyrgos, capped 27 times, is competing for a place in Cardiff with former Glasgow team-mates Ali Price and George Horne, since that match falls outside the international window and France-based Greig Laidlaw is not available.

"Training has been competitive but fun, catching up with guys I haven't seen for a while," he said. "You know if you don't perform you won't be in the squad next week.

"Every nine has slightly different strengths. As a rugby player you have to understand your strengths compared to others and try to bring them out."