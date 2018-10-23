Edinburgh as good as anybody after win over Toulon - Richard Cockerill

Edinburgh ran in four tries against Toulon at Murrayfield on Saturday

Edinburgh's momentous Champions Cup victory over Toulon was "the best they have played" under Richard Cockerill, says the head coach.

The capital side announced themselves as contenders to reach the knockout stages with a 40-point thumping of the wealthy French outfit.

Cockerill admits victory in December's double-header with group leaders Newcastle would put his side in pole position to qualify.

"Saturday proved that when we get our detail right, our physicality right and the mentality of not being scared to play against big teams, we are as good as anybody," he said.

"We did it against Montpellier and we did it against Toulon. We have proved we can be as good as them, and beat them. Hopefully for Edinburgh, and for the national team, it is a step forward."

'Unity of the team more important than the individual'

Cockerill's side pipped Stade Francais 34-33 in the second-tier Challenge Cup pool stages last season, and twice beat Glasgow as well as all four Irish provinces in the Pro14 on their way to the play-offs.

But the former England hooker took greater satisfaction from Saturday's display against the French team he coached for half-a-season in 2017.

"[It was] the way we played, the way we attacked with ball in hand, the psychological parts of not feeling inferior against some pretty household names in their team," he enthused.

"We have proved if we can concentrate on our jobs and do them really well, we have that collective belief and the unity of the team is more important than the individual. We now know we can beat sides with that calibre of player."

Edinburgh will now put their European campaign on the backburner until they host Newcastle, guided by Cockerill's former Leicester team-mate and coach Dean Richards, on 7 December before the return at Kingston Park on 16 December.

"If either of us can win back-to-back games, it puts us in pole position," Cockerill noted, with the English side currently top of Pool 5 after beating both Toulon and Montpellier.

"But we have still got to go to Toulon, Montpellier have still got to come here, and Newcastle have still got to go to Montpellier, so there is a lot to play for.

"I think it is a group where potentially two sides will go through. Those December games against Newcastle are going to be fascinating."

Short of options against Zebre

Cockerill's more immediate priority is to assemble a team for Friday's Pro14 match at Zebre, with 17 Edinburgh players involved in a Scotland training camp before the autumn Tests.

Some of them may be available to Cockerill later this week, but he admitted that Monday had the air of a "bring a friend to training" day given the huge numbers missing.

With Grant Gilchrist and Ben Toolis among those on international duty, and two other locks - Fraser McKenzie and Lewis Carmichael - still injured, Cockerill will be forced to rely on the likes of Callum Hunter-Hill and other academy graduates over the next fortnight.

"We have got some young Scottish players who will come in and we have to trust the academy system and work hard on the depth charts of these lads," he added. "We have to get our heads round it, prepare as well as we can and go there with the mind-set to win."