Dragons: Welsh Pro14 side could re-sign Jason Tovey

Jason Tovey has scored 951 points in 163 games over two spells with the Dragons

Dragons could re-sign their all-time record points scorer Jason Tovey to cover mounting injury concerns.

Tovey, 29, who has spent the past two seasons with Edinburgh, trained with Bernard Jackman's side last week.

Ahead of the Pro14 trip to Ulster, Tovey, who has been turning out for Cross Keys, will get another chance to press his claim to be re-signed.

"He can game manage and is a talented player, so we will definitely look at him," Jackman confirmed.

"We've got Arwel (Robson) and Gavin (Henson) injured and Jacob (Botica) is still adapting to the speed of pro rugby, which we expected," Jackman continued.

"We have got a guy who has kicked 1,600 points in pro rugby on our doorstep and he wants a shot; he trained with us last week and looks great.

"We need to pick whoever can help us win games and it was good to have a look at him last week and see where he is fitness-wise.

"We have no choice at the moment because we are so light with Jordan Williams covering 10, and he is a key guy for us in the back three."