Jersey Reds: Championship side 'could have won by more' in 52-14 Hartpury win

Calum Waters has played once, as a replacement, in the Premiership for Harlequins

Jersey Reds could have scored more points in their 52-14 win over Hartpury according to scrum-half Calum Waters.

The 22-year-old Harlequins loanee made his first start for the Championship side as they ran in seven tries.

The Reds received three yellow cards and were reduced to 13 men at one point in the first half - but Waters scored two tries during that period.

"We could have won by more, I think our discipline let us down," Waters told BBC Radio Jersey.

Tries from Charlie Maddison, Lee-Roy Atalifo and James Newey plus two second-half Brett Herron scores completed the rout.

Jersey stay sixth in the Championship having registered four successive victories.

And Waters, who has trained alongside the likes of Danny Care back at the Stoop, was glad to finally feature after moving to Jersey at the start of September.

He said: "It's been frustrating being on the bench and not getting too many minutes.

"But I've just kept my head down and tried to keep working really hard and I was lucky to get a start this week. Hopefully [I will get] a few more this season."