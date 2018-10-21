Gareth Anscombe: Cardiff Blues fly-half criticises Euro kit clash with Glasgow

Spot the difference: Kit similarities between Cardiff Blues and Glasgow Warriors caused confusion

Cardiff Blues fly-half Gareth Anscombe says it was a "disgrace" to allow Glasgow Warriors to wear a similar kit in their Heineken Champions Cup game.

Visiting Glasgow's strip was marginally the lighter blue as the Scots won 29-12 at the Arms Park, causing confusion for players, fans and commentators alike.

"It was an out-and-out disgrace," said New Zealand-born Wales 10 Anscombe.

"I have never come across that in my eight years of playing rugby. Who is making those decisions? It's a joke."

Under tournament rules, teams must submit two kit designs to governing body European Professional Cup Rugby (EPCR) before the start of the competition, and a fortnight before each fixture officials tell them which strip they will be wearing.

"The kit data gets sent in and they looked at the colours and said there was no clash," said Glasgow coach Dave Rennie after Sunday's game.

"I'm not sure about that, and we would have been more than happy to bring our black (change) kit along."

Former Wales flanker Martyn Williams criticised the kit clash on Twitter

Cardiff Blues counterpart John Mulvihill added: "We complained before the game about the jerseys. The jerseys were exactly the same colour.

"It would have been an absolute nightmare for the referee, an absolute nightmare for the assistant referees, and running into that sun in that first half the boys couldn't differentiate who was their team-mate and who wasn't. It was ridiculous."

A longstanding rugby tradition is that the home side change into their second kit if there is a clash of colours.

For example, when Scotland (dark blue) play New Zealand (all black), the home side have often changed to a white shirt to avoid a clash, although in a 2007 World Cup match the All Blacks donned their reserve grey kit.

However, Anscombe did not feel that the onus should have been on the Blues to solve the confusion, adding: "We told the referee and the touch judges early on.

"They told us it was down to the home team to change jerseys, but I don't think that's fair."