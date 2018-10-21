Cardiff Blues 12-29 Glasgow Warriors: Destiny back in our hands - Dave Rennie

Adam Hastings kicked nine points and scored a try as Glasgow Warriors beat Cardiff Blues 29-12

Glasgow Warriors' "destiny is in our own hands again" after they posted a clinical 29-12 bonus-point win away to Cardiff Blues.

Adam Hastings, DTH van der Merwe, Ali Price and Jonny Gray all scored tries, with Hastings kicking nine points.

It was the perfect response to the 13-3 home loss to Saracens last week.

"We're really happy. Five points away from home - it's going to be really important after last week's loss," Rennie told BBC Scotland.

"I thought we were more clinical than we were last week, we defended well again, we played the game with a big chunk of the game without the ball.

"We were forced to defend and scramble and we did a pretty good job. It was important to silence the crowd. I thought we started both halves really well and that made a difference."

Warriors now have back-to-back fixtures against pointless Lyon.

Rennie said: "We're really happy to get four tries. We had control of the game throughout, so we're pretty happy with that performance.

"A loss today would have made it really difficult. We've got Lyon two games in a row which will be a really big challenge, they're a really good side."