Ospreys rugby: Allen Clarke defends Challenge Cup selection

Cory Allen celebrates scoring for Ospreys with Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler (left)

Ospreys head coach Allen Clarke has defended his selection for the European Challenge Cup after resting his big guns for the 27-21 defeat at Worcester.

He gave eight Wales internationals the day off, despite having 14 players out injured.

Current Wales squad players are expected to miss the Pro14 game against Connacht.

"What's right for the Ospreys is to test boys here, with experience and confidence for next week," said Clarke.

The former Ulster hooker denies he is devaluing the second-tier European event, while Worcester took a similar approach, only fielding two of their most recent Premiership side.

"We finished the game with a nine, 10 and 12 with an average age of 18 (Harri Morgan, Cai Evans and Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler), that's going to be fantastic and I thought they did really well, with a lot of young players in the pack as well," he said.

"That's going to be vital to us through the month of November, a crucial month."

"Cai (the 18-year-old son of Wales wing Ieuan) is a serious option at fly-half, but you bleed them in gently (starting at full-back). You look at Dan Carter, he didn't necessarily start at 10 and that's a world-class example, so Cai did well."

Wales back-rower James King and experienced scrum-half Tom Habberfield are likely to return for the Connacht match. being played at Bridgend's Brewery Field because of difficulties in scheduling at the Liberty Stadium, where Glasgow are the visitors the following weekend.

International centre Cory Allen, who crossed twice at Worcester, will be one of the more experienced players on show when the Ospreys lose their Wales contingent.

"It's awesome having 10 boys with Wales, but with two big games against Connacht and Glasgow it was about giving the boys who are going to be involved in that a run together (at Worcester) so we're not cold next week," Clarke said.

"It's going to be difficult without a lot of leaders, but that second half gives those youngsters a belief in what they can do, just go out and express yourselves, you're good enough.

"Connacht and Glasgow are two massive games, both in our (Pro14) conference and around us in the table."

The Ospreys, now three points behind Worcester in second, will return to Challenge Cup action in December with a double-header against Stade Francais, who are bottom of the group after losing 21-15 at Pau.