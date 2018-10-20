Premier 15s: Harlequins Ladies upset Saracens Women at The Stoop

Quins' Shaunagh Brown represented England in the hammer at the 2014 Commonwealth Games

Harlequins Ladies inflicted Saracens Women's first defeat of the Premier 15s season as they surged to a 20-17 win in front of 1,254 fans at The Stoop.

Wing Heather Cowell scored the decisive try with Ellie Green's kicking and some stubborn defence also vital.

Loughborough Lightning exploited Saracens' defeat to take top spot in the table with a 59-3 thrashing of Darlington Mowden Park Sharks.

Loughborough lead Saracens and Quins by four and seven points respectively.

Elsewhere, Bristol Bears ran out 75-13 winners over Firwood Waterloo Ladies, while Gloucester-Hartpury Women's RFC thrashed bottom side Worcester Valkyries 67-3.

In the evening kick-off at the Ricoh Arena, Wasps FC Ladies beat Richmond FC 31-5.

The game of the day was undoubtedly the London derby between defending champions Saracens and Harlequins, who they beat in last season's final.

Inspired to try rugby union? Find out how to get into rugby union with our special guide.

Saracens appeared to have the match under control as a quick-fire pair of tries from Hannah Botterman and Cara Wardle gave them a 12-3 lead.

Tove Viksten burst over just before the break to cut the lead, but Marlie Packer went over on the other side of the break to put the visitors 17-10 up.

A yellow card for Saracens' Kay Searcy helped turn the tide and Quins' pressure told as Cowell went over following Green's penalty.

England wing Charlotte Pearce scored a hat-trick as Loughborough took full advantage and extended their 100% record to six matches.

The leagues' top scorer Kelly Smith added to her try tally with a hat-trick in Gloucester-Hartpury's win, as Ellie Underwood also managed a treble.