WRU National League results

Welsh rugby

20 October 2018

Also see details from the Principality Welsh Premiership

Also see details for the Celtic Cup (external site)

Also see details for the National Cup, Plate & Bowl (external site)

Swalec Championship

View full National Championship details

Division 1 East

View full Division 1 East details

Division 1 East Central

View full Division 1 East Central details

Division 1 North

View full Division 1 North details

Division 1 West

View full Division 1 West details

Division 1 West Central

View full Division 1 West Central details

Celtic Cup Final

Scarlets A 8 - 15 Leinster A

TWO EAST

Abertillery BG 19 - 34 Caldicot

Blackwood 23 - 15 Pill Harriers

Croesyceiliog 35 - 28 Senghenydd

Monmouth 37 - 21 Caerphilly

Talywain 24 - 6 Newport HSOB

Ynysddu 61 - 7 Abercarn

TWO EAST CENTRAL

Abercynon 32 - 29 Llanishen

Barry 37 - 21 Aberdare

Heol y Cyw 35 - 3 Cardiff Quins

Llanharan 17 - 43 Abercwmboi

Llantwit Fardre 8 - 14 Cilfynydd

Taffs Well 23 - 33 St Peters

TWO NORTH

Bangor 14 - 48 Dolgellau

COBRA 48 - 10 Abergele

Nant Conwy II 28 - 8 Llanidloes

Newtown 30 - 15 Colwyn Bay

Welshpool 24 - 25 Wrexham

TWO WEST CENTRAL

Birchgrove 13 - 9 Taibach

Morriston 18 - 35 Resolven

Nantyffyllon 20 - 20 Builth Wells

Nantymoel 40 - 10 Cwmavon

Pencoed 26 - 12 Porthcawl

Seven Sisters 19 - 10 Ystradgynlais

TWO WEST

Burry Port 17 - 24 Mumbles

Fishguard & Goodwick 27 - 24 St Clears

Loughor 26 - 23 Carmarthen Athletic

Pontyberem 18 - 17 Penclawdd

Tumble 8 - 31 Pontarddulais

Tycroes 28 - 44 Pembroke

THREE NORTH

Benllech P - P Shotton Steel

CR Dinbach II P - P Llangefni II

Machynlleth 47 - 5 Rhosllanerchrugog

Mold II 3 - 26 Holyhead

THREE EAST A

Abergavenny 13 - 7 Oakdale

Abertysswg 32 - 28 Garndiffaith

Deri 12 - 20 Machen

Fleur De Lys 0 - 15 Blaina

Tredegar Ironsides 28 - 17 Nantyglo

Usk 30 - 27 RTB Ebbw Vale

THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Cowbridge 6 - 5 Fairwater

Clwb Rygbi Cymru Caerdydd 10 - 27 Old Illtydians

Gwernyfed 15 - 44 Pentyrch

Pontyclun 35 - 23 Penygraig

Treharris 54 - 29 Penarth

Tylorstown 32 - 14 Cefn Coed

THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Aberavon Green Stars 30 - 8 Abercrave

Bryncoch 74 - 10 Penlan

Neath Athletic 86 - 5 Glais

Swansea Uplands 22 - 30 Pyle

Tonmawr 6 - 22 Bridgend Sports

Vardre 76 - 11 Cwmgors

THREE WEST A

Haverfordwest 10 - 29 Aberaeron

Llangwm 3 - 79 Neyland

Milford Haven 27 - 10 Tregaron

Pembroke Dock Quins 7 - 47 Cardigan

St Davids 0 - 69 Laugharne

THREE EAST B

Aberbargoed 50 - 23 New Panteg

Chepstow 83 - 5 Blackwood Stars

Hafodyrynys 48 - 37 Markham

Rhymney 37 - 22 Llanhilleth

Whiteheads 50 - 0 St Julians HSOB

THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Caerau Ely 29 - 25 Tonyrefail

Canton 20 - 10 Llandaff North

Glyncoch 3 - 60 Treherbert

Llandaff 14 - 20 Old Penarthians

St Albans 19 - 21 Wattstown

Ynysowen 17 - 12 Llantwit Major

THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Briton Ferry 17 - 27 Alltwen

Bryncethin 18 - 15 Cwmllynfell

Cefn Cribbwr 29 - 19 Baglan

Crynant P - P Banwen

Glyncorrwg 41 - 13 Pontrhydyfen

Pontycymmer 14 - 18 Rhigos

THREE WEST B

Amman United 48 - 7 Lampeter Town

Llandeilo 45 - 10 New Dock Stars

Llandybie 30 - 22 Cefneithin

Llangadog 77 - 5 Penybanc

Nantgaredig 37 - 6 Betws

Trimsaran 27 - 12 Bynea

THREE EAST C

Brynithel 28 - 26 Crumlin

Crickhowell P - P Tredegar

Malpas 43 - 13 Pontllanfraith

Trefil 24 - 21 Rogerstone

West Mon 17 - 34 Newport Saracens

THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Brackla 21 - 19 Whitchurch

Cardiff Internationals 8 - 33 Hirwaun

Cardiff Saracens 24 - 15 Ferndale

Llandrindod Wells 14 - 26 Llanrumney

Sully View 5 - 63 Maesteg

THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Furnace United 28 - 10 Cwmgwrach

Pantyffynnon 36 - 16 Cwmtwrch

Penygroes 24 - 17 Tonna

Pontardawe 32 - 21 Pontyates

South Gower 27 - 29 Ogmore Vale

THREE EAST D

Beaufort 48 - 12 Girling

Bettws 46 - 10 Tref y Clawdd

Forgeside 0 - 36 Hollybush

Old Tylerian 14 - 19 St Josephs (Newport)

Rhayader 87 - 26 Cwmcarn United

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you