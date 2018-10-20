Gloucester's Danny Cipriani caps dismal week with red card against Munster

Danny Cipriani
Cipriani (left) caught Scannell with a high shoulder to earn red

Gloucester fly-half Danny Cipriani has ended a dismal week with a red card against Munster, two days after being left out of England's squad for the autumn internationals.

The 30-year-old was shown a red card after his shoulder made contact with Rory Scannell's head in a 29th-minute tackle in the Champions Cup match.

Cipriani apologised to Scannell on his way off the field.

His side were 5-3 down at the time, but were 15-3 adrift by the break.

Cipriani was left out of England's 36-man squad on Thursday, with coach Eddie Jones emphasising that he is third-choice fly-half behind Owen Farrell and George Ford.

Toulouse flanker Jerome Kaino received a five-week ban after being shown red for his shoulder to the head of Bath centre Jamie Roberts last weekend.

