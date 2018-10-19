European Rugby Champions Cup and Challenge Cup: Weekend previews & team news

Nathan Earle in action for Harlequins
Harlequins travel to Grenoble in the Challenge Cup

Saturday

All times BST

European Rugby Champions Cup

Castres v Exeter (13:00)

Munster v Gloucester (13:00)

Edinburgh v Toulon (15:15 BST)

Wasps v Bath (15:15 BST)

Racing 92 v Ulster (17:30)

Saracens v Lyon (17:30)

European Rugby Challenge Cup

Zebre v Bristol (14:00)

Sale v Connacht (15:00)

Worcester v Ospreys (15:00)

Grenoble v Harlequins (20:00)

Sunday

European Rugby Champions Cup

Newcastle v Montpelier (13:00)

Cardiff Blues v Glasgow (15:15)

Toulouse v Leinster (15:15)

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Rugby union coverage

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you