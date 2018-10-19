Maredydd Francis: RGC rugby player given four-year drugs ban

Maredydd Francis captained RGC to victory in the 2017 WRU National Cup final

A Principality Premiership player has been suspended for four years for using performance-enhancing drugs and other banned substances.

RGC's Maredydd Francis tested positive for a "cocktail" of drugs including nandrolone and testosterone after a match against Aberavon last March.

The 24-year-old is a former captain of RGC, making more than 100 appearances for the north Wales side.

Francis is banned from all sport until 9 March 2022.

UK Anti-Doping chief executive, Nicole Sapstead, said: "This is one of several cases we have seen recently in which the athlete is guilty not only of taking a performance enhancing drug, but a number of banned substances.

"Athletes must be aware that taking such a cocktail of performance enhancing drugs will not only see them banned from sport, but also has the potential to be hugely damaging to health.

"We hope such instances serve as a warning to others."