European Rugby Champions Cup: Cardiff Blues v Glasgow Warriors

Sam Johnson scored a try in Glasgow's Scotstoun victory over Cardiff Blues in last year's Pro14

Heineken Champions Cup Pool 3: Cardiff Blues v Glasgow Warriors Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Sunday, 21 October Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on BBC Sport website

New Scotland call-up Sam Johnson makes his first appearance of the season as Glasgow Warriors meet Cardiff Blues in Sunday's Champions Cup Pool 3 match.

The Australia-born centre, 25, has not featured since suffering a head injury in a pre-season friendly.

Blues, who opened their campaign with a shock win at Lyon, make four changes.

Nick Williams, George Earle, Ray Lee-Lo and Aled Summerhill are all recalled to John Mulvihill's side for the clash at Cardiff Arms Park.

Summerhill is called up from the bench to take the place of Owen Lane, who was ruled out of the Wales squad after sustaining a hamstring injury.

Warriors head coach Dave Rennie names the same pack that started the bruising 13-3 Scotstoun defeat by the English champions.

Seymour replaces Ruaridh Jackson in the number 15 jersey, while Johnson starts ahead of fellow Scotland squad member Alex Dunbar, who is out with a head injury.

Tommy Seymour starts at full-back after missing last weekend's home loss to Saracens due to personal reasons.

Zander Fagerson (ankle), Siua Halanukonuka (foot), Stuart Hogg (ankle), Kiran McDonald (hand) and Tim Swinson (lower limb) are all ruled for what Rennie says is a "must-win game".

"Cardiff Blues will bring a lot of line speed. They'll attack the ball, Ellis Jenkins is very good post-tackle, they'll have a real mind-set of slowing us down," he told BBC Scotland.

"We need to be really good around our ball retention, footwork in the contact, generate really quick ball. They've got a number of x-factor players - Willis Halaholo, Gareth Anscombe are a real handful."

Cardiff has not hosted a Champions Cup match since 2014 and Mulvihill is looking forward to the challenge.

"Last week's performance was superb and we were deserving of what was a really good win to kick-off the competition," he said.

"After getting that win on the road, it is vitally important that we back it up at home."

Cardiff Blues: Anscombe; Summerhill, Lee-Lo, Halaholo, Harries; Evans, T Williams; Gill, Dacey, D Lewis, Earle, Turnbull, Robinson, Jenkins (capt), N Williams.

Replacements: E Lewis, Thyer, Andrews, Thornton, Manoa, L Williams, Smith, Morgan.

Glasgow Warriors: Seymour; L Jones, H Jones, Johnson, Van der Merwe; Hastings, Price; Kebble, Brown, Rae, Harley, Gray, Wilson (co-capt), Gibbins (co-capt), M Fagerson.

Replacements: Turner, Allan, Du Plessis, Cummings, Fusaro, G Horne, P Horne, Matawalu.

Referee: Luke Pearce (England)

Assistant Referees: Matthew Carley (England), Jonathan Healy (England)

TMO: Graham Hughes (England)