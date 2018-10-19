Courtney Lawes: Northampton and England lock signs new deal until 2021

Courtney Lawes has come back from injury to be named in England's autumn internationals squad

Northampton Saints lock Courtney Lawes has signed a new deal to keep him with the Premiership club until 2021.

The England and Lions forward, 29, came through Northampton's academy and has played 211 times since making his senior debut in 2007.

He has won four titles at Franklin's Gardens, including the Premiership and Challenge Cup double in 2014.

"I've still got a lot to give to Saints and I'm excited to see what this squad can achieve together," said Lawes.

He told the club website: "Northampton is my only club and Franklin's Gardens is home. I was raised just down the road and the club has always meant an enormous amount to me."

Lawes has 65 England caps, helping them to a Six Nations grand slam in 2016, and played two Tests on the Lions' tour of New Zealand last year.

He struggled for form in 2017-18 and missed the end of last season with a knee ligament injury, but has been named in England's squad for the autumn internationals.

"The phrase 'world class' gets thrown around a lot in rugby, but Courtney's ability is nothing short of that," said Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd.

"We want to have a combination of talented youngsters together with world-class players, and Courtney's contract extension is evidence of us beginning to implement that strategy."