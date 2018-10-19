Champions Cup: Racing 92 v Ulster (Sat)

John Cooney has been a key player for Ulster since his arrival last year

Heineken Champions Cup Venue: La Defense Arena, Paris, Date: Saturday, 20 October Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website; updates and report on the BBC Sport website

Ulster will be without injured scrum-half John Cooney for their Champions Cup encounter against Racing 92.

The loss of Cooney to a shoulder problem is a major blow for the Irish side as they aim to make it two wins from two games in Pool 4.

David Shanahan replaces Cooney in one of three changes made by head coach Dan McFarland.

Prop Marty Moore comes in for Ross Kane while Kieran Treadwell takes over from Alan O'Connor in the second row.

The Racing line-up includes Ireland international Simon Zebo at full-back.

Moore is handed a start after impressing on his debut as a first-half replacement in last Saturday's opening win over Leicester Tigers at Kingspan Stadium.

"Physically, Racing are a very similar side to Leicester," said Moore.

"We know what's coming - although they maybe play a bit more free-flowing rugby around the park and have a little bit of extra structure to their game."

Jonny Stewart is in line for his European bow if called upon from the replacements bench.

It will be Ulster's first meeting with the French side, who also started their Champions Cup challenge with a win by beating Scarlets 14-13.

Ulster will break new ground on Saturday when they face the Racing on a 4G surface.

Racing 92: S Zebo; T Thomas, O Klemenczak, H Chavancy, J Imhoff, F Russell, X Chauveau; G Gogichashvili, C Chat, C Gomes Sa, D Bird, L Nakarawa, W Lauret, B Le Roux, A Claasen.

Replacements: T Baubigny, V Kakovin, C Johnston, F Sanconnie, J Joseph, T Iribaren, B Volavola, L Paris.

Ulster: M Lowry; C Gilroy, W Addison, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, D Shanahan; A Warwick, R Best (captain), M Moore, I Henderson, K Treadwell, M Coetzee, J Murphy, N Timoney.

Replacements: A McBurney, E O'Sullivan, R Kane, A O'Connor, S Reidy, J Stewart, J McPhillips, A Kernohan.