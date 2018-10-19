Christian Wade: Wasps winger quits rugby union for NFL career

By Chris Jones

BBC Radio 5 live rugby union reporter

Christian wade scores a try for Wasps
Christian Wade is third in the all-time Premiership try-scorers list with 82 tries

Christian Wade has dramatically left Wasps to pursue a career in the NFL.

The winger, who won one England cap in 2013 and toured with the British and Irish Lions that year, is understood to have played his last game of rugby union.

He joins rugby union players Alex Gray and Christian Scotland-Williamson in trying to crack American football.

However, Wade is the biggest name to quit rugby union and attempt the transition.

Meanwhile, Wasps are close to completing the signing of All Blacks centre Malakai Fekitoa.

