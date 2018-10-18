Munster Rugby: Scrum-half Nick McCarthy to join province from Leinster

McCarthy has scored three tries in 30 appearances for Leinster.

Leinster scrum-half Nick McCarthy is set to switch provinces at the end of the season having agreed a two-year deal with Munster.

The 23-year-old has made 30 Leinster appearances since debuting in 2015.

He becomes the second number nine to join Munster this season after Alby Mathewson was brought in as short-term cover for the injured Conor Murray.

Ireland international Chris Farrell is one of five players to sign an extension.

In recent seasons Luke McGrath has established himself as first choice scrum-half at Leinster with Jamison Gibson-Park as the preferred back-up option.

McCarthy joins former team-mate Joey Carbery in swapping Dublin for Limerick in search of more regular game time.

Former Ulster back Farrell has impressed since arriving at Thomond Park at the beginning of the 2017-18 campaign.

The County Tyrone native made his international debut earlier this year in a man of the match display against Wales and has committed to Munster until at least 2022.

Tommy O'Donnell, James Cronin, Neil Cronin and Chris Cloete have all agreed two-year extensions.

South Africa-born flanker Cloete will be eligible to represent Ireland from 2020 having joined the province in 2017.

Last year World Rugby voted to extend the residency qualification period for international players from three to five years however the amendment will not come into effect until the end of 2020.