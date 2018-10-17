George Smith: Bristol Bears extend contract with flanker until end of season

George Smith is the second-most capped player for Australia, and the second-most capped flanker of all time after Richie McCaw

Former Australia flanker George Smith has extended his contract at Bristol Bears until the end of the season.

The 38-year-old, who won 111 caps for his country, initially joined the club in the summer on a six-month deal.

Smith has featured in every league game for newly-promoted Bristol this season, helping them win two of their six matches in the Premiership.

"George has been a superb addition to the squad, as we were confident he would be," said head coach Pat Lam.

"Not only for his performances in the Premiership, where he has been one of our leaders on the pitch, but also for the way he has carried himself off the field."