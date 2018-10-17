Mako Vunipola: England and Saracens prop to miss autumn Tests with calf strain

Mako Vunipola limped off midway through the first half of the 13-3 win in Glasgow on Sunday

England have been dealt a further injury blow before the autumn internationals after prop Mako Vunipola was ruled out for about six weeks.

Vunipola strained his calf in Saracens' Champions Cup win over Glasgow.

The 27-year-old's brother Billy is sidelined after breaking his arm in the same match against the Warriors.

England are also without Chris Robshaw, Joe Launchbury and Sam Simmonds, while Nathan Hughes faces the possibility of missing games through suspension.

With Mako Vunipola's injury England boss Eddie Jones will be forced to pick his fourth-choice loose-head prop, with Joe Marler having retired and Ellis Genge also being injured.

Meanwhile, Saracens have revealed yet another England forward, 20-year-old lock Nick Isiekwe, will be out for eight weeks after injuring his ankle against Glasgow.

Saracens and England centre Alex Lozowski was banned for two weeks on Tuesday after being found guilty of dangerously entering a ruck.