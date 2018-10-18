David Nucifora: Time for stability at Ulster says IRFU Performance Director

David Nucifora was the IRFU's first appointee to the role of Performance Directer

IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora says Ulster need a period of stability in the wake of their turbulent 2017-18 campaign.

New head coach Dan McFarland has had a mixed start to his tenure with four wins, two defeats and a draw, including a European victory against Leicester.

McFarland is tasked with a major rebuilding job, and Nucifora says the Union will give him the time he needs.

"The place definitely needs stability there's no doubt about that," he said.

"The amount of change there's been in the last six to 12 months, I think we've had change in the right areas, I think it's positive change most of it, and no doubt as Dan gets himself settled and comfortable and gets a good feel for the place there might be one or two more changes that he wants to implement, but I think the back of it has been broken and the rest of it will just be tweaking with things here and there."

McFarland inherited a squad that had been shorn of experienced players such as Jared Payne, Andrew Trimble, Tommy Bowe and Paul Marshall, who all retired, while Charles Piutau, Callum Black and Robbie Diack were allowed to leave the province.

Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding, who were acquitted of rape following a high-profile trial, also had their contracts terminated by the IRFU and both men are now based in France.

In the vacuum created by so many departures, younger players such Nick Timoney, Tom O'Toole, Angus Curtis, Johnny McPhillips and Michael Lowry have now begun to emerge.

"Last year, with all the things that went on, it was a good opportunity," added Nucifora.

"There was already a good crop of young players coming through and, starting back with Les Kiss and Jono Gibbes, they started to bring those young kids through and give them opportunity.

"I think that was a real turning point and that's probably been accelerated a bit more even now and I think that's a positive."

Nucifora says he would be 'very positive' about Ulster's future prospects

Tough decisions

Australia native Nucifora has been responsible for overseeing the growth of rugby in Ireland at all levels since his appointment by the Irish Rugby Football Union in 2014, and he has had to make some tough decisions in pursuit of the long-term development of the sport.

The Union blocked Ulster's recruitment of South Africa international Elton Jantjies before the arrival of Irish-qualified fly-half Billy Burns in the summer, while the decision not to renew the contract of scrum-half Ruan Pienaar in 2017 proved deeply unpopular with supporters at the Kingspan Stadium.

The recruitment of any foreign player by one of the four Irish provinces must be approved by Nucifora, and must fit into a four-year succession plan that is constantly being monitored by the IRFU.

"Knowing a long way in advance what the teams might need certainly helps me and helps them [the provinces] because they're planning," explained Nucifora.

"The worst decisions you make are the ones that you make when you're under pressure, it's the knee-jerk reaction to something, but when something is planned you tend to make better long-term decisions.

"We're looking at four individual succession plans but then we're also looking at one big one and looking at the flow of talent that comes through."

Nucifora has developed a close working relationship with Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt

An Ulster return for Jackson or Olding?

Since their IRFU contracts were revoked, Jackson has joined French Top14 side Perpignan while Olding signed for Pro D2 club Brive and has already agreed a contract extension with the team but both players have indicated that they would like to resume their careers in Ireland in the future.

In June, Nucifora admitted that he could not rule out the possibility that the pair might return home at some point but the 56-year-old has also pointed out that the players themselves might change their minds.

"The boys have moved on and I'm glad they got themselves contracts and you can't say definitively whether they will or they won't come back, there's nothing definitive about it," he said.

"So as time moves on I suppose we'll see, but there is no plan now to drag the boys back.

"I think they're just getting on with their lives over there in France and hopefully they do well and as time goes on we'll see I suppose - don't shut the door on anything.

Nucifora added that the IRFU did not have any set criteria that Jackson or Olding would have to meet before they could be employed by the Union again.

"We haven't thought about it in depth," he said.

"I don't think we're at that point, making parameters, but I think you've just got to let life move on and we see what happens.

"I would suggest they'll really enjoy life in Brive and Perpignan, they're nice places, and maybe they don't want to come back. I think we're all making assumptions that they want to come back and maybe they won't."