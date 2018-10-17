Champions Cup: Marty Moore expects physical battle for Ulster against Racing

Marty Moore was introduced from the bench against Leicester Tigers

Heineken Champions Cup Venue: La Defense Arena, Paris, Date: Saturday, 20 October Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website; updates and report on the BBC Sport website

Ulster prop Marty Moore expects a physical battle against Racing 92 similar to that which the province faced against Leicester last weekend.

Ulster began their Champions Cup Pool Four campaign with a 24-10 home victory while Racing won 14-13 at Scarlets.

"Physically, Racing are a very similar side to Leicester" said Moore.

"We know what's coming - although they maybe play a bit more free-flowing rugby around the park and have a little bit of extra structure to their game."

The former Wasps front-rower enjoyed his first 45 minutes of action for Ulster after overcoming an ankle injury in Saturday's win in Belfast.

"I was happy to play a part in getting the win and have some minutes under my belt," explained the Ireland international.

"The first game in Europe is always massive because it's such a competitive competition that you need to get off to a good start and try to win as many games as possible to have a chance of making the knockout stages.

"It was a big thing for us to beat Leicester who are regarded as a very strong side up front.

"The Pro14 defeats by Munster and Connacht gave us a bit of a steer in the right direction and indicated what we need to address. The Leicester win was a good opportunity to set a few things right."

Will Addison has been a regular starter for Ulster this season

Former Sale player Will Addison scored Ulster's second try in the success over the English Premiership outfit but says the team performance is all-important.

"It was nice to score on a big European night at Kingspan Stadium - that was a real personal highlight for me - but as a team I think we picked up some good confidence and have made a step in the right direction," he said before Saturday's game against last season's Champions Cup runners-up at he Paris La Defense Arena.

"Going to France that's exactly what we needed and an away game in France is a challenge I and the rest of the guys are looking forward to."

The Irish-qualified utility back, who previously played for England Under-20s, explained that he moved to Ulster in the hope of developing his game and is pleased with the start he has made.

"The main reason for my move was to improve me as a player and try to fulfil the potential I feel I've got," he said.

"Coming here was a great decision because I've got to meet new coaches who are pushing me. They're trying to raise my standards every week."

Ulster will break new ground on Saturday when they face the French side on a 4G surface.