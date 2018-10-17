Tyler Morgan delighted at Wales recall after diabetes diagnosis

Tyler Morgan played in Wales' 2015 World Cup quarter final defeat by South Africa in Twickenham

Under Armour Series: Wales v Scotland, Australia, Tonga & South Africa Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Dates: Saturdays 3, 10, 17 & 24 November Coverage: Live on BBC Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app.

Tyler Morgan says he is chuffed to be back in the Wales rugby squad after struggling with injuries and being diagnosed with type one diabetes.

The 23-year-old Dragons centre is in Warren Gatland's 37-man squad for four November internationals in Cardiff.

Morgan made four appearances for Wales before being diagnosed with diabetes early in 2018.

"I'm really chuffed to get a call up. I've worked really hard to get fit and the timing is good," he said.

"It's weird I've only got four caps but I feel like I've got loads of experience," added Morgan, who made his Wales debut in August 2015.

"I've been on the scene for a few years now and I feel like I'm comfortable in that environment. I'm not nervous and I feel like I've earned my place."

Morgan's return follows a 2017-18 season seriously disrupted by leg injuries which culminated in a diagnosis of diabetes.

The condition means the player has to have daily injections of insulin and carefully manage his diet.

"It was as nice to have an explanation to why I had so many foot and ankle injuries," said Morgan.

"It was a shock to be diagnosed with the diabetes but it comes with its pros and cons. I know how to look after myself now. I struggle some days with it but overall it's not too bad.

"I'd never call myself unlucky in this situation I'm in - it's a dream job.

"I get to train with the boys and come into work in shorts every day so it's not too bad! People say unlucky but I still come to work with a smile on my face.

"I inject with insulin every day and have a blood scanner in my arm. It's manageable if you look after yourself well and keep yourself healthy. There's a lot of boys (with diabetes) in football, rowing ... it's doable.

"The last year it felt like I wasn't myself and I couldn't play my game and I wondered what was wrong.

"It was good to get my answer and know I wasn't just getting rubbish at rugby! It's nice to get back on track and getting back in the Wales squad gives me that confidence back."