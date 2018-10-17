Jerome Kaino: Toulouse back rower given five-week ban for dangerous tackle

Jerome Kaino played his last New Zealand Test in July 2017

Toulouse back rower Jerome Kaino has been banned for five weeks for his dangerous tackle on Bath's Jamie Roberts in their Champions Cup match.

Kaino, 35, who won 81 caps for the All Blacks, was shown a yellow card on Saturday for the tackle, which forced Roberts off with a head injury.

But a disciplinary panel has now judged the action was worthy of a red card.

Kaino was given a six-week suspension, which was reduced to five because of good conduct at the hearing.

The incident has generated a great deal of controversy, with officials, ex-players and current players split on whether the tackle actually constituted foul play.

After failing to pass his head injury assessment on the day, Wales' 94-times capped former Lions centre Roberts has now been passed fit to turn out for Bath against Wasps this Saturday.

Bath head coach Todd Blackadder told Radio Bristol: "We've still got to follow the proper protocol but he's come through. He's on track and available this weekend."

Top 14 side Toulouse won 22-20 at The Rec after two big errors from Bath's Freddie Burns. The fly-half missed a penalty from in front of the posts, before the ball was knocked from his hand while celebrating after he crossed the try-line.

'Another example of widespread confusion' - Analysis

Chris Jones, BBC Radio 5 live rugby union reporter

The incident generated plenty of consternation, with opinion split about whether it should have been a yellow card, a red card, or nothing at all.

Senior officials have told the BBC that without clear evidence of shoulder to head, there was no foul play and it should in fact have been play on, even though Roberts left the field for a head injury assessment, which he failed.

It's another example of the widespread confusion in the game at the moment regarding high tackles and sanctions - and how the various officials, leagues and governing bodies are still searching for consistency on the issue.

Ultimately, incidents such as this suggest rugby is likely to see a significant law change - with the tackle height being lowered as per the new trial this season in the RFU Championship Cup.