Autumn internationals: BBC TV, radio and online coverage times and channels

Wales v Scotland at the Principality Stadium kicks off the autumn internationals on Saturday, 3 November

Autumn internationals Venues: Twickenham, Principality Stadium, Murrayfield, Aviva Stadium and Soldier's Field, Chicago Dates: 3-24 November Coverage: Watch live coverage and highlights on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, online and Connected TV; listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 live, Radio 5 live sports extra and regional networks; follow text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

BBC Sport will bring you live coverage of all England, Scotland and Wales' autumn internationals.

All Wales and Scotland matches will be shown live on BBC TV, with commentary of Wales games also on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.

Their showdown at the Principality Stadium will kick off the autumn fixtures on Saturday, 3 November, with full coverage live on BBC One.

There will be full commentary of England's matches against South Africa, New Zealand, Japan and Australia on BBC Radio 5 live, followed by an hour-long highlights show on BBC Two from 19:30 GMT each Saturday.

All the coverage will be streamed on the BBC Sport website, while there will also be live text and social media updates for every match, plus video highlights, reaction and analysis later.

There will also be extensive debate and analysis with special guests on the Matt Dawson Rugby Show and the Rugby Union Weekly podcast. while there will be further coverage on BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Scotland.

In addition, there will be live text updates on all England women's matches, with live radio commentary of their final match against Ireland available online.

BBC TV & radio coverage times

Times are GMT and subject to change

Friday, 2 November

21:00-22:00, Matt Dawson's Rugby Show, BBC Radio 5 live

Saturday, 3 November

14:15-16:40, Wales v Scotland, BBC One (14:00-19:00, BBC Radio Wales)

15:00-17:00, England v South Africa, BBC Radio 5 live (preview from 12:00-12:30, build-up from 14:30-15:00)

19:30-20:30, England v South Africa highlights, BBC Two (repeat on Sun 4 Nov, 13:00-14:00, BBC Two)

Thursday, 8 November

19:00-20:30, Matt Dawson's Rugby Show, BBC Radio 5 live

Saturday, 10 November

14:00-16:30, Scotland v Fiji, BBC One

15:00-17:00, England v New Zealand, BBC Radio 5 live

17:00-19:30, Wales v Australia, BBC Two (16:55, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; 14:00-20:00, BBC Radio Wales)

18:00-20:30, Ireland v Argentina, BBC Radio Ulster

19:30-20:30, England v New Zealand highlights, BBC Two (repeat on Sun 11 Nov, 11:30-12:30, BBC Two)

Tuesday, 13 November

Time TBC, Matt Dawson's Rugby Show, BBC Radio 5 live

Saturday, 17 November

14:00-16:30, Wales v Tonga, BBC One (13:55, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; 14:00-19:00, BBC Radio Wales)

15:00-17:00, England v Japan, BBC Radio 5 live

17:00-19:30, Scotland v South Africa, BBC Two

18:35-21:00, Ireland v New Zealand, BBC Radio Ulster

19:30-20:30, England v Japan highlights (repeat on Sun 18 Nov, 14:30-15:30, BBC Two)

Thursday, 22 November

19:00-20:30, Matt Dawson's Rugby Show, BBC Radio 5 live

Saturday, 24 November

14:00-16:30, Scotland v Argentina, BBC One

15:00-17:00, England v Australia, BBC Radio 5 live

17:00-19:30, Wales v South Africa, BBC Two (16:55, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; 14:00-20:00, BBC Radio Wales)

17:40-19:40, England women v Ireland women, BBC Sport online commentary

18:00-20:45, Ireland v United States, BBC Radio Ulster

19:30-20:30, England v Australia highlights, BBC Two (repeat on Sun 25 Nov, 13:00-14:00, BBC Two)

Saturday, 1 December

14:00-16:30, Barbarians v Argentina at Twickenham, BBC Two

Full home nations' schedule and kick-off times

3 November

Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium, 14:45

England v South Africa, Twickenham, 15:00

Ireland v Italy, Soldier Field, Chicago, 20:00

10 November

Scotland v Fiji, Murrayfield, 14:30

England v New Zealand, Twickenham, 15:00

Wales v Australia, Principality Stadium, 17:20

Ireland v Argentina, Aviva Stadium, 18:30

17 November

Wales v Tonga, Principality Stadium, 14:30

England v Japan, Twickenham, 15:00

Scotland v South Africa, Murrayfield, 17:20

Ireland v New Zealand, Aviva Stadium, 19:00

24 November

Scotland v Argentina, Murrayfield, 14:30

England v Australia, Twickenham, 15:00

Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium, 17:20

Ireland v United States, Aviva Stadium, 18:30

