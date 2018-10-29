Autumn internationals: BBC TV, radio and online coverage times and channels
|Autumn internationals
|Venues: Twickenham, Principality Stadium, Murrayfield, Aviva Stadium and Soldier's Field, Chicago Dates: 3-24 November
|Coverage: Watch live coverage and highlights on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, online and Connected TV; listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 live, Radio 5 live sports extra and regional networks; follow text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.
BBC Sport will bring you live coverage of all England, Scotland and Wales' autumn internationals.
All Wales and Scotland matches will be shown live on BBC TV, with commentary of Wales games also on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.
Their showdown at the Principality Stadium will kick off the autumn fixtures on Saturday, 3 November, with full coverage live on BBC One.
There will be full commentary of England's matches against South Africa, New Zealand, Japan and Australia on BBC Radio 5 live, followed by an hour-long highlights show on BBC Two from 19:30 GMT each Saturday.
All the coverage will be streamed on the BBC Sport website, while there will also be live text and social media updates for every match, plus video highlights, reaction and analysis later.
There will also be extensive debate and analysis with special guests on the Matt Dawson Rugby Show and the Rugby Union Weekly podcast. while there will be further coverage on BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Scotland.
In addition, there will be live text updates on all England women's matches, with live radio commentary of their final match against Ireland available online.
BBC TV & radio coverage times
Times are GMT and subject to change
Friday, 2 November
21:00-22:00, Matt Dawson's Rugby Show, BBC Radio 5 live
Saturday, 3 November
14:15-16:40, Wales v Scotland, BBC One (14:00-19:00, BBC Radio Wales)
15:00-17:00, England v South Africa, BBC Radio 5 live (preview from 12:00-12:30, build-up from 14:30-15:00)
19:30-20:30, England v South Africa highlights, BBC Two (repeat on Sun 4 Nov, 13:00-14:00, BBC Two)
Thursday, 8 November
19:00-20:30, Matt Dawson's Rugby Show, BBC Radio 5 live
Saturday, 10 November
14:00-16:30, Scotland v Fiji, BBC One
15:00-17:00, England v New Zealand, BBC Radio 5 live
17:00-19:30, Wales v Australia, BBC Two (16:55, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; 14:00-20:00, BBC Radio Wales)
18:00-20:30, Ireland v Argentina, BBC Radio Ulster
19:30-20:30, England v New Zealand highlights, BBC Two (repeat on Sun 11 Nov, 11:30-12:30, BBC Two)
Tuesday, 13 November
Time TBC, Matt Dawson's Rugby Show, BBC Radio 5 live
Saturday, 17 November
14:00-16:30, Wales v Tonga, BBC One (13:55, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; 14:00-19:00, BBC Radio Wales)
15:00-17:00, England v Japan, BBC Radio 5 live
17:00-19:30, Scotland v South Africa, BBC Two
18:35-21:00, Ireland v New Zealand, BBC Radio Ulster
19:30-20:30, England v Japan highlights (repeat on Sun 18 Nov, 14:30-15:30, BBC Two)
Thursday, 22 November
19:00-20:30, Matt Dawson's Rugby Show, BBC Radio 5 live
Saturday, 24 November
14:00-16:30, Scotland v Argentina, BBC One
15:00-17:00, England v Australia, BBC Radio 5 live
17:00-19:30, Wales v South Africa, BBC Two (16:55, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; 14:00-20:00, BBC Radio Wales)
17:40-19:40, England women v Ireland women, BBC Sport online commentary
18:00-20:45, Ireland v United States, BBC Radio Ulster
19:30-20:30, England v Australia highlights, BBC Two (repeat on Sun 25 Nov, 13:00-14:00, BBC Two)
Saturday, 1 December
14:00-16:30, Barbarians v Argentina at Twickenham, BBC Two
Full home nations' schedule and kick-off times
3 November
- Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium, 14:45
- England v South Africa, Twickenham, 15:00
- Ireland v Italy, Soldier Field, Chicago, 20:00
10 November
- Scotland v Fiji, Murrayfield, 14:30
- England v New Zealand, Twickenham, 15:00
- Wales v Australia, Principality Stadium, 17:20
- Ireland v Argentina, Aviva Stadium, 18:30
17 November
- Wales v Tonga, Principality Stadium, 14:30
- England v Japan, Twickenham, 15:00
- Scotland v South Africa, Murrayfield, 17:20
- Ireland v New Zealand, Aviva Stadium, 19:00
24 November
- Scotland v Argentina, Murrayfield, 14:30
- England v Australia, Twickenham, 15:00
- Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium, 17:20
- Ireland v United States, Aviva Stadium, 18:30
Live match notifications
You can follow the home nation's fortunes with live match notifications sent straight to your phone or tablet via the BBC Sport app. Line-up, kick-off, score, half-time and full-time options are available.
Late changes
Schedules and coverage times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.
Catch-up
You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.
The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.