European Rugby Challenge Cup: Chris Ashton set to make Sale debut against Connacht.

Sale winger Chris Ashton scored 24 tries and broke the Top 14 try-scoring record at Toulon last season.

European Rugby Challenge Cup Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday, 20 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Wing Chris Ashton is set to make his competitive debut for Sale after a seven-week ban for a tip-tackle.

Sale have made five changes to the side that secured a bonus-point win against Perpignan in the first round of the European Challenge Cup last weekend.

Ashton, who was named in England's squad yesterday, features alongside James O'Connor and Ben Curry, who return to the starting XV.

Connacht beat Bordeaux last weekend, but the Sharks are top of Pool Three.

They will be captained by Caolin Blade, with Colm de Buitlear making his first start on the wing and full-back Tiernan O'Halloran back in the side after injury.

Denis Buckley returns at loosehead prop, while former Sale scrum-half James Mitchell is among the replacements.

Sale: S. James; McGuigan, O'Connor, Van Rensburg, Ashton; Wilkinson, De Klerk; Harrison, Webber, John, Evans, Phillips, Ross (capt), T. Curry, Beaumont.

Replacements: Langdon, Bristow, Tarus, Nott, B. Curry, Cliff, L. James, Reed

Connacht: O'Halloran; Adeolokun, Farrell, Godwin, DeBuitlear; Fitzgerald, Blade (capt); Buckley, Delahunt, Carey, Dillane, Cannon, Boyle, Fainga'a Copeland.

Replacements: McCartney, Burke, O'Donnell, Maksymiw, Connolly, Mitchell, Horwitz, Griffin.

Referee: Ben Whitehouse

