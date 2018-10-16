Peter Browne: Ulster lock forced to retire because of repeated concussions
Ulster lock Peter Browne has been forced to retire from rugby with immediate effect after suffering repeated concussions.
Browne said that a consultation with a specialist had revealed his "increased propensity for concussion symptoms following any head injury".
"With that counsel, and after speaking to family, I have made the extremely tough decision to retire," said Browne.
The 30-year-old began his career with Newcastle Falcons in 2007.
Browne made the last of his 34 Ulster appearances against Leinster in January.
