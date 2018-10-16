Peter Browne: Ulster lock forced to retire because of repeated concussions

Peter Browne made 34 appearances for Ulster after signing for the Irish province in 2015

Ulster lock Peter Browne has been forced to retire from rugby with immediate effect after suffering repeated concussions.

Browne said that a consultation with a specialist had revealed his "increased propensity for concussion symptoms following any head injury".

"With that counsel, and after speaking to family, I have made the extremely tough decision to retire," said Browne.

The 30-year-old began his career with Newcastle Falcons in 2007.

Browne made the last of his 34 Ulster appearances against Leinster in January.

More to follow.