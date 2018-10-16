Rhys Patchell: Fly-half to miss Scarlets' Champions Cup game at Leicester

Rhys Patchell has won 10 caps for Wales since making his debut in 2013

European Rugby Champions Cup Venue: Welford Road Date: Friday, 19 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app, plus live score updates on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, website and app

Scarlets will again be without Wales fly-half Rhys Patchell for their Friday's European Champions Cup match at Leicester.

Patchell is ruled out after suffering his second head injury of the season.

The 25-year took a knock to the head in the Pro14 win over Ospreys on 6 October and missed last weekend's home defeat to Racing 92.

"He is progressing but won't be right for this weekend," Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac said.

Wing Johnny McNicholl is also out because after a knock in the defeat against the Parisians in the opening round of Champions Cup matches.

Pivac called McNicholl's absence "disappointing" but said "the safety of the players is paramount."

The Scarlets will make a late call on Wales lock Jake Ball, who suffered a dead leg but has resumed light training.

Steff Hughes, usually a centre, will act as back-up to Dan Jones in the outside-half role after Angus O'Brien suffered a serious knee injury in the defeat against Racing.

O'Brien faces a long lay-off with a ruptured ACL joint.

Paul Asquith is likely to deputise on the wing at Welford Road on Friday.

"We've had Steff Hughes playing 10 for Scarlets A along with Dan and we think he's got the skill-set to do that, maybe long-term," Pivac said.

"So he's been working with Stephen (Jones, backs coach) and the other tens for a couple of months now."

South Africa back row Uzair Cassiem is available after suspension.