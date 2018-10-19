European Rugby Challenge Cup: FC Grenoble v Harlequins

Harlequins scored eight tries as they beat Agen in south-west London last weekend

European Rugby Challenge Cup Venue: Stade des Alpes Date: Saturday, 20 October Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website

Harlequins make three changes for their trip to French Top 14 side Grenoble in the European Challenge Cup.

Aaron Morris replaces England's Mike Brown at full-back, while Gabriel Ibitoye has a leg injury and is replaced by Charlie Walker on the wing.

Centre Francis Saili makes his return to the starting XV for the first time since April.

Quins began their pool campaign with a 54-22 win over French side Agen at Twickenham Stoop last Saturday.

England international Jack Clifford is back in the squad after injuring his hamstring at the end of last season, with the back-row forward among the replacements.

Grenoble are 11th in the French top tier, having won promotion last season, and lost their opening pool game 40-14 away at Italian club Benetton.

The only previous meeting between the sides in this competition came in 2016, when Quins won 30-6 in their semi-final encounter in London.

Grenoble: Guillemin; Dupont, Uberti, Tupuola, Visinia; Glenat, Nanette; Jacquot, Casey (capt), Aulika, Uys, Oz, Baradel, Ancely, Setephano.

Replacements: Tadjer, Lazar, Gigashvili, Fifita, Bonnin, Saseras, Francis, Rhule.

Harlequins: Morris; Walker, Marchant, Saili, Earle; Smith, Mulchrone; Marler, Crumpton, Sinckler, Merrick, Symons, Bothma, Kunatani, Chisholm (capt).

Replacements: Elia, Boyce, Collier, South, Clifford, Lewis, Catrakilis, Alofa.

Referee: Sean Gallagher (Ire).

