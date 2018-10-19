European Rugby Champions Cup: Munster v Gloucester (Sat)

Matt Banahan joined Gloucester from fellow English Premiership side Bath

European Rugby Champions Cup Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Saturday, 20 October Kick-off: 13:00 BST

Munster have made four changes to their forwards pack for Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup game against Gloucester.

James Cronin, Rhys Marshall and John Ryan form a new front row while Tommy O'Donnell comes into the back row.

Matt Banahan replaces injured Charlie Sharples on the wing for Gloucester while Ed Slater comes in for Gerbrandt Grobler in the second row.

Munster drew 10-10 at Exeter in their opening Pool Two game while Gloucester won 19-14 at home to Castres.

Munster hooker Niall Scannell is unavailable, having picked up a knock in training during the week.

Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann admitted that the performance of both teams last weekend was affected by the weather making analysis difficult, but that his team will be up for the challenge at Thomond Park.

"I think the guys can take a lot of confidence from the fact that, despite the wet conditions, we still played decently. We did miss some scoring opportunities but, if the weather is poor in Munster, that was a good test for us," Ackermann told the club website.

"Munster had a dry day down at Exeter but a very strong wind which can be worse to play in.

"So, it's difficult to read too much tactically into that game. The one thing they did show is that they can keep hold of the ball, going beyond 25 phases at times, and they are a resilient side.

"To go down to Exeter and keep them at bay shows that they are very strong defensively and it's going to be a massive challenge."

Munster: M Haley; A Conway, D Goggin, R Scannell, D Sweetnam; J Carbery, D Williams; J Cronin, R Marshall, J Ryan; J Kleyn, T Beirne; P O'Mahony (C), T O'Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: K O'Byrne, D Kilcoyne, S Archer, B Holland, A Botha, A Mathewson, JJ Hanrahan, S Arnold.

Gloucester: J Woodward; M Banahan, B Twelvetrees, M Atkinson, T Marshall; D Cipriani, C Braley; J Hohneck, F Marais, F Balmain; T Savage, E Slater (capt); F Clarke, J Polledri, B Morgan

Replacements: H Walker, V Rapava Ruskin, C Knight, G Grobler, G Evans, B Vellacott, O Williams, T Hudson

