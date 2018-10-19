European Rugby Champions Cup: Wasps v Bath

All Black Lima Sopoaga moved to Wasps from Highlanders at the start of this season

European Rugby Champions Cup Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Saturday, 20 October Kick-off: 15:15 BST

Lima Sopoaga, Willie Le Roux and Elliot Daly all start as Wasps name an unchanged line-up to face Bath in the Champions Cup at the Ricoh Arena.

Wing Christian Wade is not part of the squad after quitting rugby to pursue an American football career.

Bath fly-half Rhys Priestland is out for up to eight weeks after sustaining a knee injury in last weekend's game.

Freddie Burns steps in at 10, while Joe Cokanasiga returns on the wing and Charlie Ewels comes into the pack.

Scrum-half Will Chudley makes his debut after making the switch from Exeter in the summer.

Both sides started their continental campaigns with defeat last weekend, with Bath left ruing errors in a narrow home loss to Toulouse and Wasps outclassed away to defending champions Leinster.

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young said he was expecting a reaction from his side.

Champions Cup Pool 1 Played Won Points 1. Leinster 1 1 5 2. Toulouse 1 1 4 3. Bath 1 0 1 4. Wasps 1 0 0

"We need to get some momentum and fire some shots of our own. We're hurting after last weekend's result," he said.

"If the players weren't hurting after last week I'd be annoyed. I want them to carry that hurt into this week's game and play like we know we can."

Bath were the last team to inflict a home defeat on Wasps in Europe, with Anthony Watson going over for an 85th-minute try in a 25-23 victory in December 2015.

Since then Wasps have won all eight of their home games in the competition.

Wasps: Le Roux; Bassett, de Jongh, Le Bourgeois, Daly (c); Sopoaga, Simpson; Zhvania, Taylor, Brookes, Rowlands, Gaskell, Shields, Young, Carr

Replacements: Cruse, Harris, Stuart, Myall, Johnson, Hampson, Searle, Miller.

Bath: Atkins; Rokoduguni, Willison, Wright, Cokanasiga; Burns, Chudley; Catt, Walker, Thomas, Attwood, Ewels (c), Ellis, Louw, Mercer

Replacements: Batty, Van Rooyen, Perenise, Garvey, Underhill, Green, Davies, Homer.

