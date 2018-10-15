Richie Gray: Scotland lock misses autumn Tests with back injury

Richie Gray will be sidelined for "around four months" after back surgery

Scotland lock Richie Gray has been ruled out of the autumn internationals and at least part of the Six Nations through injury.

The Toulouse second-row, 29, needs a back operation and club boss Ugo Mola confirmed he will be sidelined for "around four months".

Gray, who has 65 caps, had surgery on his back last summer.

He has only played 60 minutes of rugby this season, starting Toulouse's Top 14 win over Agen earlier this month.

The Six Nations tournament begins on 1 February.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend is already without full-back Stuart Hogg and tight-head prop Zander Fagerson for the November fixtures against Wales, Fiji, South Africa and Argentina.

His second-row stocks have also been depleted by injuries to Glasgow duo Tim Swinson and Scott Cummings.

Townsend is likely to select Warriors' Jonny Gray and Edinburgh pair Ben Toolis and Grant Gilchrist for the autumn fixtures, and could hand a first call-up to Scots-qualified Exeter Chiefs lock Ollie Atkins.

He names his squad for the November matches on Wednesday.