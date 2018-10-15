Billy Vunipola: Saracens forward out of England's autumn internationals

Billy Vunipola will have surgery on his left arm on Tuesday

Saracens number eight Billy Vunipola will miss England's autumn internationals after breaking his left arm in their Champions Cup victory over Glasgow Warriors on Sunday.

The 25-year-old needs surgery and will be out of action for up to 12 weeks.

He recently returned to action after fracturing his right arm during England's summer tour of South Africa.

Vunipola has only started three internationals in two years because of a series of injuries.

His absence leaves a hole at number eight for England coach Eddie Jones, with Nathan Hughes facing a suspension and Sam Simmonds also injured.

England take on South Africa at Twickenham on 3 November and then play New Zealand, Japan and Australia on the three subsequent Saturdays.

Meanwhile, Billy's brother Mako has a calf strain and will be monitored, while Sarries second row Nick Isiekwe has an ankle strain.