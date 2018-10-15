Ashley Beck: Wales and Worcester centre breaks leg

Ashley Beck has featured three times for Worcester in the Premiership this season

Worcester Warriors have confirmed Wales international Ashley Beck broke his leg during their Challenge Cup win at Stade Francais on Saturday.

The 28-year-old centre sustained the injury only three minutes into Warriors' 38-27 victory in Paris.

Beck arrived at Sixways from Ospreys in the summer, having scored 30 tries in 137 appearances during his time with the Welsh outfit.

"We wish Ash all the best for a speedy recovery," the Warriors tweeted.

Beck's career has been blighted by a series of injuries, including a fractured ankle in 2015 and shoulder surgery last year.