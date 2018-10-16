Wales name Leicester's Holmes and Ospreys' Morgan for autumn Tests

Jonah Holmes counts Rosslyn Park, Wasps, Henley Hawks, London Welsh and Leeds Carnegie among his former clubs

Under Armour Series: Wales v Scotland, Australia, Tonga & South Africa Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Dates: Saturdays 3, 10, 17 & 24 November Coverage: Live on BBC Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales have named uncapped Leicester wing Jonah Holmes in their squad for their November Tests.

The Stockport-born 25-year-old is the surprise inclusion from coach Warren Gatland.

Uncapped Ospreys wing Luke Morgan has also been called up after switching from Wales sevens.

Holmes, who qualifies for Wales via a grandparent, has scored 10 tries in 11 Leicester appearances since joining from Leeds in 2017.

Centres Jonathan Davies and Tyler Morgan plus prop Leon Brown are back after injuries.

Gatland said: "The two uncapped players in Luke and Jonah are both form, back-three players and we are looking forward to seeing them in this environment and seeing what they can do."

Following a summer tour from which many established stars were rested, Gatland has also recalled lock Alun Wyn Jones as captain.

He returns along with fellow Ospreys Justin Tipuric, George North and Liam Williams.

Players absent through injury include lock Seb Davies, back-rowers Aaron Shingler, James Davies, Josh Navidi and Taulupe Faletau, plus backs Scott Williams, Hallam Amos and Owen Lane.

Gatland said: "This autumn is the start of a 12-month countdown to the Rugby World Cup and it is a huge opportunity for the players.

"The players who performed and represented Wales so well in the summer deserve the opportunity again and we are really pleased with the depth we have built across the squad.

"We have added in a lot of experience with eight British and Irish Lions coming into the squad so there is a lot of competition for places.

"Some experienced players have missed out, the message to them is the door isn't closed looking long term, it's just a reflection of where we are depth wise and the opportunity to look at other players."

Bath lock Luke Charteris is among those left out having been part of Wales' summer tour party, although he did not feature in the Test wins over South Africa and Argentina.

Scarlets fly-half Rhys Patchell is included while undergoing concussion protocols after his second head knock of the season.

Patchell's Parc y Scarlets team-mate Steff Evans is included despite playing mostly for their A team this season.

The Llanelli-based team go to Leicester in the European Champions Cup on Friday, a game that could pit Holmes against 10-times capped Evans.

Wales are third in World Rugby's rankings and face only teams below them on successive November Saturdays.

Scotland are sixth, South Africa fifth, Tonga 12th and Australia seventh.

Players based outside Wales, including Holmes, may not be able to face Scotland on 3 November as the game falls outside the agreed international window.

Wales squad:

Forwards: Rob Evans (Scarlets), Wyn Jones (Scarlets), Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Elliot Dee (Dragons), Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Leon Brown (Dragons), Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs), Samson Lee (Scarlets), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Blues), Jake Ball (Scarlets), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Bradley Davies (Ospreys), Cory Hill (Dragons), Alun Wyn Jones (capt, Ospreys), Ellis Jenkins (Cardiff Blues), Dan Lydiate (Ospreys), Ross Moriarty (Dragons), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons).

Backs: Aled Davies (Ospreys), Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Tomos Williams (Cardiff Blues), Gareth Anscombe (Cardiff Blues), Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints), Rhys Patchell (Scarlets), Jonathan Davies (Scarlets), Tyler Morgan (Dragons), Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets), Owen Watkin (Ospreys), Josh Adams (Worcester Warriors), Steffan Evans (Scarlets), Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets), Jonah Holmes (Leicester Tigers), Luke Morgan (Ospreys), George North (Ospreys), Liam Williams (Saracens).

For the latest Welsh rugby news follow @BBCScrumV on Twitter.