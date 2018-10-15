AJ MacGinty: Sale's USA fly-half ruled out for rest of 2018 after shoulder injury

AJ MacGinty has scored 50 points for Sale this season

Sale's AJ MacGinty will not play again in 2018 after having shoulder surgery.

The fly-half, 28, has played in five of Sale's Premiership matches this season despite first injuring himself while on international duty with the United States in the summer.

Sale had hoped MacGinty's injury would heal without the need for surgery, but he will now be out for 12 weeks.

It is another blow for Sale, who had former England winger Marlon Yarde ruled out for the season last week.