European Rugby Champions Cup: Head coach McFarland 'still learning' with Ulster

It was a night of celebration for Ulster against Leicester on Saturday

The mantle of Ulster head coach still does not sit easily on Dan McFarland's shoulders, but more nights like last Saturday should smooth his transition from the backroom to the top job.

After his side overwhelmed Leicester in a European battle, McFarland was in the media glare instead of celebrating in the dressing room.

The former Scotland, Glasgow and Connacht assistant coach admitted he would rather be elsewhere.

"I'm still learning," he said.

"Every day is a learning day for me.

"I'm getting more accustomed to it and I'm actually looking forward to going downstairs and chatting with [Leicester coach] Geordan Murphy, finding out how he's getting on, his experiences and sharing and learning off each other."

At the other end of the room, a pale-looking Murphy was being grilled on a chastening defeat in what was also his European debut as a head coach.

McFarland must have felt some sympathy for his counterpart given the two results that had preceded the start of Ulster's European campaign - a record loss against Munster at Thomond Park and Connacht's first win in Belfast in almost 60 years.

'We're going to fight for every inch we can'

The next test for Ulster is to try and carry their momentum to Paris where they must face last season's runners-up, Racing 92, on Saturday.

"There isn't going to be any need for getting players up," added McFarland.

"Somebody asked me that question the other day but it's hardly a game we're going to need getting up for.

"Ulster is a proud province and we're going to go there and we're going to fight for every inch that we can.

"Is it going to be easy? No it's not, but we'll relish that challenge."

McFarland and his squad are looking forward to Saturday's match in Paris

'We have to be ambitious'

Racing will also have renewed confidence when the two sides meet at La Defense Arena after a late penalty try helped them to upset Scarlets 14-13 in their opening Pool Four contest.

The French side have endured a stuttering start to the Top14 this season with wins against Toulon and last season's champions Castres off-set by heavy losses to the likes of Clermont and Toulouse.

Scotland fly-half Finn Russell and Fijian second row Leone Nakarawa worked under McFarland at Glasgow, while Irish internationals Simon Zebo and Donnacha Ryan are also part of the expensively-assembled Racing squad.

"They're obviously a really good side," McFarland said of a Racing team that will now be favourites to win the pool after their victory at Parc y Scarlets.

"I know from experience of playing against them in the Champions Cup that you can't go to Paris and be shy in the way that we play, it's just not possible.

"You've got to be ambitious and you've got to look to take them on, play your game and see where that takes you. That's what we'll be doing."