Ospreys Women crowned Wales' regional champions

Number eight Siwan Lillicrap was among the Ospreys Women try scorers

Ospreys Women have been crowned Wales' regional champions for a second year running.

They beat RGC Women 36-7 at Parc y Scarlets to go unbeaten in the tournament's five rounds, which began on 16 September.

Scarlets Ladies were 20-7 winners over Dragons Women in the earlier kick off.

The compact run of games were part of a new set up for women's regional rugby in Wales - games had previously been spread throughout the club season.

The change was introduced by Wales Women head coach Rowland Phillips in a bid to improve standards and fitness following a disappointing 2018 Six Nations, and looking ahead to the 2021 World Cup for which they have already qualified.

Wales Women's rugby revamp 'already delivering'

Wales Women to play internationals at Arms Park

Phillips is due to announce his squad for the autumn internationals which take place next month.