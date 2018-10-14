Rhun Williams: Blues player 'getting stronger' after nerve damage

Rhun Williams made his senior Cardiff Blues debut in November 2016 against Treviso

Cardiff Blues back Rhun Williams says he is "getting stronger every day" after suffering a career-threatening injury.

Tipped as a future Wales star, the 21-year-old injured his shoulder against Zebre in February this year and suffered serious nerve damage.

He has been rehabilitating with the region and believes he is on track to return.

"Things are going great," he told S4C's Clwb Rygbi programme.

"Things are more positive now than they were at the beginning.

"I'm trying to keep myself busy and keep myself positive and the shoulder is getting stronger every day in the gym."

Williams' performances on the wing or at full-back earned him a call up to Wales' senior squad for the 2017 summer tour Tonga and Samoa, but he had to withdraw because of a back injury.