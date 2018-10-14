Stuart Hogg: Family will influence decision whether to leave Glasgow Warriors

Stuart Hogg has admitted he would "love to travel at some point"

Family will come first says Glasgow Warriors full-back Stuart Hogg as he nears the end of his contract.

The 26-year-old Scotland international's deal runs out next summer.

Hogg is recovering from ankle surgery and will not add to his 62 caps during Scotland's autumn series against Wales, Fiji, South Africa and Argentina.

"I'd love to travel at some point and experience other things," said Hogg, who has been with Glasgow since 2010.

"Is the time now? I don't know. There's a little bit of interest from other places.

"There's three things that I go by. It's family, lifestyle and then rugby. That's the order. I need to be in a position to look after my family."

Asked when he would return to the Warriors side, he told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound: "Pass. I'm just concentrating on week-by-week and hitting my targets.

"It's frustrating not to be on the training pitch. I'm enjoying a little break but I'd much rather be out there with the boys."