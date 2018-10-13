Premier 15s: Saracens Women beat Wasps to maintain 100% start
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Saracens Women maintained their 100% winning start to the Premier 15s season but were made to work hard for their 21-5 victory over Wasps Ladies.
The league leaders scored only one try in the first half - England international Vicky Fleetwood going over - but extended the advantage after the break with a penalty try.
Lotte Clapp added to the lead before Sarah Mitchelson went over for Wasps.
Saracens lead the league on points difference from Loughborough Lightning.
They won 36-18 against Bristol Bears, thanks to an impressive second-half display.
Lightning led 17-11 at half-time thanks to two tries from Charlotte Pearce and another from Olivia Jones, with Lilly Stoeger-Goddard crossing for the Bears.
A converted Poppy Leitch try gave the visitors a shock advantage soon after the restart, but scores from Jenny Maxwell, Natasha Jones and Cath O'Donnell earned Lightning an emphatic win.
England international Kelly Smith scored a hat-trick as Gloucester-Hartpury Women's RFC recorded their second victory of the season with a 43-10 triumph at Firwood Waterloo Ladies.
Harlequins Ladies moved into third spot with a 69-19 thrashing of Worcester Valkyries. Two tries apiece from England duo Leanne Riley and Shaunagh Brown helped them to victory.
And Darlington Mowden Park Sharks held off a fightback from Richmond to secure their second win of the campaign, a 15-7 victory.
Beth Blacklock, with a fine solo effort, and Rachael Woosey scored for Darlington before Cerys Lawrence crossed for the Surrey side.