WRU National League results
13 October 2018
Swalec Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
Celtic Cup
Cardiff Blues A 42 - 17 Ospreys A
WRU National Championship
Beddau 17 - 20 Ystrad Rhondda
Bedlinog P - P Pontypool
Narberth P - P Maesteg Quins
Newbridge 7 - 17 Cardiff Met
Rhydyfelin P - P Trebanos
Tata Steel P - P Newcastle Emlyn
One East
Brynmawr 38 - 15 Cwmbran
Dowlais P - P Nelson
Hartridge 8 - 26 Blaenavon
Penallta 63 - 17 Caerleon
Risca P - P Brecon
Ynysybwl 10 - 14 Pontypool United
One East Central
Bridgend Athletic 23 - 20 Mountain Ash
Dinas Powys 26 - 15 Cambrian Welfare
Gilfach Goch 3 - 50 Porth Quins
Glamorgan Wanderers 17 - 28 Rumney
St Josephs 21 - 34 Llantrisant
Treorchy P - P Rhiwbina
One North
Caernarfon 13 - 10 Bethesda
Llandudno 18 - 14 Nant Conwy
Llangefni 14 - 22 Bala
Mold 17 - 34 Bro Ffestiniog
Pwllheli 43 - 7 Ruthin
One West Central
Aberavon Quins 15 - 7 Ammanford
Glynneath 19 - 10 Brynamman
Kenfig Hill 10 - 32 Ystalyfera
Maesteg Celtic 49 - 21 Waunarlwydd
Skewen 7 - 15 Bonymaen
One West
Crymych P - P Kidwelly
Dunvant 31 - 17 Felinfoel
Gorseinon P - P Aberystwyth
Tenby United P - P Llangennech
Whitland P - P Llanelli Wanderers
Yr Hendy 26 - 15 Gowerton
Two East
Caerphilly 10 - 13 Blackwood
Caldicot 21 - 21 Croesyceiliog
Newport HSOB 8 - 37 Monmouth
Pill Harriers 23 - 8 Abertillery BG
Senghenydd 55 - 5 Abercarn
Ynysddu 22 - 3 Talywain
Two East Central
Abercwmboi 43 - 5 Abercynon
Aberdare P - P Taffs Well
Cardiff Quins 27 - 31 Llantwit Fardre
Cilfynydd P - P Barry
Llanishen 22 - 21 Heol y Cyw
St Peters 32 - 12 Llanharan
Two North
Abergele 27 - 36 Nant Conwy II
Bangor 10 - 30 Newtown
Colwyn Bay 10 - 14 Rhyl
Dolgellau 24 - 21 Welshpool
Wrexham 14 - 20 COBRA
Two West Central
Builth Wells P - P Pencoed
Cwmavon P - P Nantyffyllon
Porthcawl 18 - 18 Birchgrove
Resolven 22 - 16 Nantymoel
Seven Sisters P - P Morriston
Taibach 13 - 16 Ystradgynlais
Two West
Carmarthen Athletic P - P Pontyberem
Mumbles 31 - 19 Fishguard & Goodwick
Pembroke 56 - 8 Tumble
Penclawdd 14 - 14 Tycroes
Pontarddulais P - P Burry Port
St Clears P - P Loughor
Three North
CR Dinbach II 38 - 7 Benllech
Flint 10 - 20 Shotton Steel
Holyhead P - P Menai Bridge
Llangefni II 13 - 34 Pwllheli II
Rhosllanerchrugog 15 - 20 Mold II
Three East A
Blaina P - P Nantyglo
Deri P - P Tredegar Ironsides
Garndiffaith 30 - 11 Fleur De Lys
Machen 10 - 18 Abergavenny
Oakdale P - P Usk
RTB Ebbw Vale P - P Abertysswg
Three East Central A
Cefn Coed P - P Clwb Rygbi Cymru Caerdydd
Fairwater 8 - 3 Tylorstown
Old Illtydians 33 - 27 Pentyrch
Penarth 21 - 32 Pontyclun
Penygraig 6 - 10 Cowbridge
Treharris P - P Gwernyfed
Three West Central A
Abercrave 24 - 8 Tonmawr
Bridgend Sports 77 - 0 Neath Athletic
Bryncoch 21 - 8 Vardre
Glais 7 - 57 Swansea Uplands
Penlan 0 - 31 Aberavon Green Stars
Pyle 31 - 16 Cwmgors
Three West A
Aberaeron P - P Milford Haven
Laugharne P - P Haverfordwest
Llanybydder P - P Cardigan
St Davids 10 - 0 Pembroke Dock Quins
Tregaron P - P Llangwm
Three East B
Blackwood Stars 6 - 39 Whiteheads
Llanhilleth P - P Aberbargoed
New Panteg P - P Markham
New Tredegar P - P Chepstow
St Julians HSOB 7 - 38 Rhymney
Three East Central B
Caerau Ely P - P Llandaff
Llandaff North 17 - 31 St Albans
Llantwit Major P - P Glyncoch
Tonyrefail 39 - 13 Ynysowen
Treherbert P - P Canton
Wattstown P - P Old Penarthians
Three West Central B
Alltwen P - P Banwen
Baglan 49 - 13 Crynant
Bryncethin 38 - 3 Briton Ferry
Cwmllynfell P - P Glyncorrwg
Pontrhydyfen 24 - 6 Pontycymmer
Rhigos P - P Cefn Cribbwr
Three West C
Bynea 24 - 27 Betws
Cefneithin P - P Llangadog
Lampeter Town P - P Trimsaran
Llandybie P - P Nantgaredig
New Dock Stars P - P Amman Utd
Penybanc P - P Llandeilo
Three East C
Crumlin 50 - 14 Rogerstone
Newport Saracens 28 - 0 Malpas
Pontllanfraith P - P Crickhowell
Trinant 28 - 21 West Mon
Three East Central C
Ferndale P - P Sully View
Hirwaun P - P Cardiff Saracens
Llanrumney 81 - 0 Cardiff Internationals
Maesteg P - P Brackla
Whitchurch P - P Llandrindod Wells
Three West Central C
Cwmgwrach P - P Pontyates
Cwmtwrch P - P Fall Bay
Ogmore Vale 10 - 24 Penygroes
Pontardawe P - P Pantyffynnon
Tonna P - P Furnace United
Three East D
Girling 10 - 57 Bettws
Hollybush 17 - 3 Cwmcarn United
Old Tylerian P - P Abersychan Alexanders
St Josephs (Newport) 12 - 36 Beaufort
Tref y Clawdd 47 - 5 Forgeside