European Champions Cup & European Challenge Cup previews

The European rugby season begins this weekend, with a full round of fixtures in both the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.

Here are the match-by-match previews for Saturday and Sunday's matches.

All kick-off times BST

European Champions Cup

Saturday

Bath v Toulouse (13:00)

Exeter v Munster (15:15)

Montpellier v Edinburgh (15:15)

Scarlets v Racing 92 (17:30)

Ulster v Leicester (17:30)

Sunday

Gloucester v Castres (13:00)

Lyon v Cardiff Blues (13:00)

Glasgow v Saracens (15:15)

Toulon v Newcastle (15:15)

European Challenge Cup

Saturday

Timisoara Saracens v Dragons (12:30)

Northampton v Clermont Auvergne (15:00)

Harlequins v Agen (15:00)

Bristol v Zebre (15:00)

Ospreys v Pau (15:00)

Connacht v Bordeaux-Begles (15:00)

Stade Francais v Worcester (20:00)