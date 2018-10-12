Nathan Hughes: England and Wasps flanker's hearing on Wednesday

Wasps back-row Nathan Hughes
Nathan Hughes has won 17 caps for England and played in all three summer tests in South Africa

England and Wasps flanker Nathan Hughes' delayed disciplinary hearing will be heard next Wednesday.

The 27-year-old is currently suspended as he awaits the decision of the RFU after he was cited for allegedly striking Gloucester's Lewis Ludlow.

Hughes tweeted "What a joke" when the hearing was halted on Wednesday before deleting the social media post.

A Rugby Football Union statement said they postponed it due to "an issue that arose during the evening".

If Hughes is found guilty he is likely to face a six-week ban affecting his chances of featuring in any of next month's autumn internationals.

England have Tests against South Africa, New Zealand and Japan in November.

