Nathan Hughes: England and Wasps flanker's hearing on Wednesday
-
- From the section Rugby Union
England and Wasps flanker Nathan Hughes' delayed disciplinary hearing will be heard next Wednesday.
The 27-year-old is currently suspended as he awaits the decision of the RFU after he was cited for allegedly striking Gloucester's Lewis Ludlow.
Hughes tweeted "What a joke" when the hearing was halted on Wednesday before deleting the social media post.
A Rugby Football Union statement said they postponed it due to "an issue that arose during the evening".
If Hughes is found guilty he is likely to face a six-week ban affecting his chances of featuring in any of next month's autumn internationals.
England have Tests against South Africa, New Zealand and Japan in November.