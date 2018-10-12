European Rugby Champions Cup: Ulster v Leicester Tigers (Sat)

Jordi Murphy will make his first European appearance for Ulster in the Kingspan Stadium game

Heineken Champions Cup: Ulster v Leicester Tigers Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Saturday, 13 October Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW; updates and report BBC Sport website

Craig Gilroy, Jordi Murphy, Will Addison and Michael Lowry return to the Ulster team for the Champions Cup opener against Leicester in Belfast.

Full-back Lowry is set to make his European debut along with flanker Marcell Coetzee.

Leicester make two changes with wing Jordan Olowofela coming in for the injured Jonny May while flanker Brendon O'Connor replaces David Denton.

Returning pair Matt Toomua and Tatafu Polota-Nau are among the replacements.

Ulster have won all four of their previous home games against Leicester, the victories coming with an average margin of 23 points.

"We've picked up a few bumps and bruises but we're also starting to get a few other players back from injury," said Tigers interim head coach Geordan Murphy.

"Jonny May got a bang on the shoulder last week and there is no major damage so it will certainly not be a long-term injury, but injuries also give opportunities to others to come in and make a claim to the shirt.

"Europe is always tough, Ulster have a very good record at home and we've not done well there in the past, but the guys want to test themselves at the top table and we're looking forward to it."

The quintet return for Ulster after recovering from injury while Marty Moore is back on the bench, also following a lay-off.

Ulster won the competition back in 1999 while Leicester were victors in 2001 and 2002.

Ulster: M Lowry; C Gilroy, W Addison; S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, J Cooney; A Warwick, R Best (capt), R Kane, A O'Connor, I Henderson, M Coetzee, J Murphy, M Timoney.

Replacements: A McBurney, K Treadwell, E O'Sullivan, M Moore, S Reidy, D Shanahan, A Curtis, A Kernohan.

Leicester: J Holmes; A Thompstone, M Tuilagi, K Eastmond, J Olowofela, G Ford, B Youngs; G Bateman, T Youngs (capt), D Cole, M Williams, H Wells, G Thompson, B O'Connor, S Kalamafoni.

Replacements: T Polota-Nau, D Feao, J Heyes, S Lewis, T Reffell, S Harrison, M Toomua, G Owen.